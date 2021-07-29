‘You Are So Unintelligent’, Man Blasts Toke Makinwa

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
'I'm Successful,' Toke Makinwa Blasts Troll Who Said She's Unintelligent
Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has slammed a troll who described her as unintelligent.

The tweep had tweeted:

“Toke Makinwa is so unintelligent.”

The on-air personality, vlogger, and actress then replied:

But she’s damn successful though!!!!! The irony 😂” 

The media personality is fast gaining a reputation for clapping back at those who throw jabs at her on social media as Information Nigeria recalls the media personality recently schooled a troll who had accused her of sleeping her way to the top.

The best-selling author and fashion entrepreneur found the suitable reply for him as she urged him to sleep his way to the top too if it is that easy.

The media personality’s exchange

