‘You Are So Unintelligent’, Man Blasts Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has slammed a troll who described her as unintelligent.

The tweep had tweeted:

“Toke Makinwa is so unintelligent.”

The on-air personality, vlogger, and actress then replied:

“But she’s damn successful though!!!!! The irony 😂”

The media personality is fast gaining a reputation for clapping back at those who throw jabs at her on social media as Information Nigeria recalls the media personality recently schooled a troll who had accused her of sleeping her way to the top.

The best-selling author and fashion entrepreneur found the suitable reply for him as she urged him to sleep his way to the top too if it is that easy.