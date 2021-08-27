Actress Nkechi Blessing reacts as Alexx Ekubo, fiancée, breakup

Nollywood actress Nkechii Blessing has reacted after Fancy Acholonu, the fiancee, to Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo confirmed their relationship breakup.

Barely 24 hours after social media went buzzing with speculation of their breakup ahead of their wedding scheduled for November.

Fancy Acholonu on Thursday evening took to her Instagram page to put an end to the speculation as she confirmed that her relationship with the Actor has crashed.

According to Fancy, she decided to break up the relationship because it is essential for both parties to find happiness and live in their truth. Furthermore, she urged the members of the public to respect her privacy.

Reacting to this, Nkechi Blessing, in a post shared on her Instagram story, questioned Fancy Acholonu about how she expects to get privacy from people when she publicly came online to speak about it.

Nkechi Blessing added that she is pained over the relationship breakup.

She wrote:

How do you tell people to respect privacy when you brought the food to their table. Kaii this one pain me.

