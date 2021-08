Veteran Nollywood Actor, Victor Olaotan, is dead.

The actor popularly known as “Fred Ade-Williams” in the TV series, Tinsel, passed away on August 26, 2021.

He died five years after he was involved in an accident while driving to a movie set.

In October 2016, the deceased had an accident around Apple Junction in Festac, Lagos.

The accident left him incapacitated and he was flown to Turkey for medical treatment.

There is yet to be a confirmation on the cause of his death.