Actress Yvonne Jegede Celebrates 38th Birthday

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share a gorgeous photo of herself.

She then shared a video of students of Roydek Academy wishing her a happy birthday.

She wrote:

“My children wishing me a happy birthday is what I look forward to every year since we started this journey. Thank you @roydekacademy.

All I want is to impact as many people as I can possibly do while I am still here. These children have opened my heart to more love. I am blessed to have you guys in my life. Happy birthday to me 🎉🎉#MamaLovesYouAll”