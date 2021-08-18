Avoid People That Call You Up For Only Enjoyment And Not Business — Actress Uche Jombo

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has advised her fans to avoid people who only call them up for enjoyment and not business.

The movie star and filmmaker took to her Instagram page to dish out this piece of advice.

According to the actress, a so-called friend who can’t help one to make money is not a friend.

In her words:

“Avoid people that call you up only for “enjoyment not business!” The friend that you are not making money with… Is that one a friend? P. S. sorry time zone less at the moment but this is morning motivation for us all!!!! E get why,” she wrote.