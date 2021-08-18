BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: ‘I Can Never Stop Wearing Revealing Clothes’ – Angel

Popular BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, has said that she can never stop wearing revealing clothes.

The 21-year-old made this known during a conversation with Nini, Cross and some other housemates at the dining table in the early hours of today.

Nini has raised the topic of how much she likes to be covered and also feel confident in modest outfits.

Nini further disclosed that she used to wear revealing outfits when she was younger but since she became matured, she stopped because it does not interest her anymore.

Reacting to what Nini said, Angel said nothing can make her stop wearing revealing clothes because it is who she is.

The other housemates, however, told Angel not to be too sure because they believe she will outgrow wearing revealing clothes and will be more interested in covering up.