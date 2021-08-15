BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I’ve Made Lifelong Friendships In The House – Arin

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Arin, has said that she has made lifelong friendships during her stay in the house.

Arin revealed this during her special diary session for nominated housemates on Sunday.

The culture creator mentioned those whom she has established the lifelong friendships.

Read Also: BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: How I Made My First N1m At 19 – Arin

According to the reality TV star, Peace, Saga, Nini, and Angel are the housemates with whom she is sure they will be friends for a long time.

Arin further said that her happiest moments in the house are during their first task presentation on Nigeria, Fridays and Saturdays as well as whenever she has alcohol in her system.