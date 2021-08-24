BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Liquorose Wins Head Of House, Picks Saga As Deputy

Liquorose has been crowned the fifth Head of House in the ongoing BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season.

The dance star emerged winner after scoring the highest points during the head of house games on Monday.

Liquorose picked Saga as her deputy due to her ban from the Head of House Lounge.

Saga then chose Nini to spend the week with him in the head of house lounge.

Liquorose was further rewarded with a movie night from Showmax as the head of house for the week.

Big Brother told her to choose four housemates who would join her in the Executive Lounge to watch the movie.

She chose Maria, Emmanuel, White Money, and Tega. Maria was later replaced with Queen after the nominations announcement.