BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Maria Wins Head Of House, Picks Boma As Deputy

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Maria, has won the Head of House games in the fourth week of the ongoing season.

This makes her the fourth Head of House the season has had.

However, there is a twist to this week as there will be no evictions or nominations.

Maria further picked Boma as her deputy head of house. However, she has been banned from the Head of House Lounge and therefore cannot spend the week there.

Therefore, the deputy was charged to pick whom he would stay with in the Head of House Lounge. Boma then picked Jackie B.