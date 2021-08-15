BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: “Pere Is Intimidated By White Money,” Says Mercy Eke

BBNaija Pepper Dem season four winner, Mercy Eke has said that Pere is intimidated by White Money.

Mercy Eke said this during her appearance on ‘The Buzz’ with Toke Makinwa.

White Money and Pere have received attention from viewers because of their clash as regards kitchen duties which had White Money in charge until Pere became head of house and removed White Money from kitchen duties.

Pere also said that White Money is using cooking for the housemates as his strategy.

Reacting to the clash between the duo, Mercy Eke said:

“I think Pere is intimidated by White Money. He’s demanding respect and housemates are not giving him. I think he needs to earn respect, and not demand for it because the way he’s going, he wouldn’t get any respect at the end of his head of house.”