BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: White Money Clashes With Pere

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: ‘White Money Is Fake, Trying Too Hard’ – Pere

Popular BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Pere and White Money, have been involved in a major clash.

The clash started when Pere walked up to White Money as the latter was lying in the lounge with Tega, Angel, JMK, Cross, and Michael to confront him over the question he asked during the games they had just played.

Pere went on to remove his belt as he faced White Money to confront him.

This irked the other housemates present and they told White Money not to clarify anything to Pere. They also berated Pere for removing his belt while talking condescendingly to White Money.

White Money then lost his cool and started to shout that Pere cannot try to intimidate him. He added that if they were outside the house, he wouldn’t spare Pere from several punches.

 

