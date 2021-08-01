BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Why I Don’t Sleep At Night – Angel

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season 6 housemate, Angel, has revealed why she hardly sleeps at night and makes up for it by sleeping during the day.

Angel was having a discussion with Tega and Jackie B and they told her to adjust her sleeping schedule to the right pattern so that she can be present in the house.

Jackie B said:

“You need to get your sleep pattern in check because you need to be present in the house.”

Angel argued that she is present because she cooks.

Tega replied that cooking is not being present, if all she does is cook and sleep.

Angel then revealed that she is always thinking at night. When asked what she’s thinking about, she said she thinks about life and stuff.