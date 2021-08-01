BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I’m Not Interested In Any Man In The House – Jackie B

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season 6 housemate, Jackie B, has revealed that she is not interested in any of the male housemates.

The mother of one said this to one of the male housemates, Cross, during a conversation.

Boma had been asking Cross about Jackie B to know if she is interested or if she is with anybody in the house before he makes his interest known to her.

Cross then asked Jackie B and she replied that she is not with anybody because she doesn’t have that kind of vibe with them.

In her words:

“He was asking you if I’m feeling anybody in this house? Oh wow. But do you think I’m feeling anybody in this house? I’m actually not. There’s nobody that I’m having that vibe for.”