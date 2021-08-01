BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I Brought 3 Vibrators To The House – Saskay

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season 6 housemate, Saskay, has revealed that she brought three vibrators with her to the house.

Saskay revealed this to the other housemates after another female housemate, Angel, had asked if it was against the rules to have a vibrator inside the Big Brother Naija house.

An argument followed as her question left other housemates wondering what she needed a vibrator for when she had Sammie around.

The argument saw Saskay opening up, saying she came with three vibrators just to add to her sexual life and this created an awkward moment until White Money cracked a joke.

Both Angel and Saskay were later advised against the use of vibrators in the house because they generate noise.