BBNaija’s Alex Unusual Celebrates Her Mother’s Birthday

BBNaija Double Wahala season three ex-housemate, Alex Asogwa, alias Alex Unusual has taken out time to eulogise her mother, Ebere on her birthday, Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality TV star penned down a lovely epistle to celebrate her mother on her birthday.

Read Also: No Amount Of Peer Pressure Will Make Me Do Drugs – Alex Unusual

“It’s my baby girl’s birthday 💃🏽💃🏽. Happy birthday mummy @ebere.asogwa. From you I learnt patience, contentment, prioritizing peace and loving unconditionally. From you I learnt to be free and unapologetic. I have learnt that, to own your inner child isn’t an absence of growth. You are the strongest woman I know. One that has taught me to respect but not fear. One that made me understand that I can walk into any office as long as I build myself and know who I am,” she wrote.