Corruption Worse Under Democratic Leaders – IBB

Former military president, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has said that the wave of corruption ravaging the country is worse under the democratic dispensation when compared to the military era.

The former president spoke during an interview on the Arise television Friday.

The former head of state said people who worked under him as military president were ‘saints’ when compared to those currently in power.

Babangida said that while he moved against a former military governor who embezzled N313,000, those who stole billions of naira were walking freely in the country.

“With current cases of corruption going on across the country, military leaders were saints when compared to democratic leaders.

“You cannot compare what we did with what is on the ground now, in terms of corruption. Corruption is more now. We are saints when compared to what is happening in the democratic era.

“When I was in leadership, I sacked a governor for misappropriating less than N313,000, but today, billions are being stolen and misappropriated. A lot of them are in court but still parade themselves in the streets. So tell me, who is better at fighting corruption?”