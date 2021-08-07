Ngige Threatens To Replace Striking Resident Doctors

Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, has threatened to replace striking resident doctors if they refuse to return to work by Monday.

Ngige stated this while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

He explained that an employer has a right to replace an employee who abandons their duties, especially as it pertains to essential services.

“He will also withdraw your money and use it to pay those he has acquired during the period you were away,” he said.

“If you go to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) principles at work, it guarantees a worker the right to strike but it has consequences”.

The minister had earlier stated that he had invoked Section 43 of the Labour Act which states, in part, that for the period a worker withdraws his services, the government or his employers are not entitled to pay.

Ngige also maintained that as essential workers, they are not expected to go on strike without notifying him at least 15 days prior.