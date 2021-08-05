‘You’re Still Trainees’ — FG Warns House Officers Against Joining Resident Doctors’ Strike

Minister of state for health, Olorunimbe Mamora has asked house officers undergoing training not to join the strike action of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The minister gave the directive during a press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Commenting on the indefinite strike which kicked off on Monday, Mamora said: “House officers are undergoing training; they are not full-fledged doctors. They are not and should not go on strike.”

The minister stated that house officers work across general surgery, orthopaedics, plastic surgery, general medicine and medical specialities.