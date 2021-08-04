DJ Kaywise Acquires 5th House On His 29th Birthday

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Ayorinde Kehinde Okiki, better known as DJ Kaywise, has acquired his fifth house on his birthday, Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

The disc jockey cum musician clocks 29 on Wednesday.

Taking to his social media accounts to announce his latest acquisition, the turntable disc jockey wrote:

“Congratulations to Me ! House No5 🙏 Happy Birthday 🎂🤴 #Okiki #Thia #MummyKaywise #JoorNation”

Information Nigeria recalls that the “What Type of Dance” crooner surprised his mum with a brand new Toyota Highlander 2010 v6 4WD Drive on her birthday in 2020.

The entertainer had shared photos of the new whip on social media and captioned it:

“Happy birthday once again mum I love you !!! thank you for everything #MamaOkiki #MamaIbeji #MamaKaywise”