BREAKING: Court Grants Igboho’s Aides Bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to the 12 aides of Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Delivering the ruling on the application filed by the 12 applicants before the court, the presiding Judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, said it is clear that no charge has been brought against Sunday Igboho’s aides since their arrest.

As such, the court held that detaining them without charging them contravenes the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and their fundamental rights.

Eight of the applicants, the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th applicants, were granted bail in the sum of N5million each with surety in like sum resident in Abuja.

The remaining four applicants, the 2nd, 5th, 6th, and 12th applicants, were granted bail in the sum of N10 million each with two sureties in like sum also resident in Abuja.

Among the conditions for admitting the four applicants to bail is that one of the two sureties must be a Federal Government employee not below grade level 12.

The two sureties must also present evidence of three years’ tax payment and the document of their property must be verified by the DSS and the court.

The 12 applicants are however to remain the custody of the DSS until they are able to perfect all conditions for their bail.

Although counsel to the applicants, Pelumi Olajengbesi had prayed the court to grant an order for them to be moved to a Police facility, experiencing fear of a possible manhandling by the DSS, Justice Egwuatu refused to grant the prayer as he said he had not seen any reason to grant it.