“I Made Tacha, Erica Comfortable To Be Themselves On The Show” – Cee-C

BBNaija Double Wahala season three ex-housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora alias Cee-C, has stated that she motivated Tacha and Erica to be themselves on the reality show.

Viewers of the Big Brother Naija show have repeatedly compared Cee-C’s character on the show to that of subsequent reality stars, Erica and Tacha.

In a recent interview with Chude, Cee-C stated that she feels comfortable with the comparison as she believes that her character on the show motivated the likes of Erica and Tacha to also be themselves.

In her words:

“People are not used to having women of strong opinions in a show like that and I was the first. I loved the comparison with Erica and Tacha and it didn’t make me uncomfortable. I feel I made people comfortable to go on the show and be themselves. By being myself I made Erica and Tacha comfortable to be themselves. I got out and became a better person of myself. I’m not for simple minded people.”