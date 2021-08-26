If I Didn’t Come To BBN, I Would Be Pregnant By Now – Maria

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Maria, has revealed that she would be pregnant by now if she was not inside the Big Brother house.

Maria said this while discussing with Jackie B in the garden on Thursday afternoon.

She told Jackie B that she always wanted to have just one child but after she gave it a long thought, she would have two children because she wants to give her child a sibling to talk with.

She further said that she does not mind having her child either in Dubai or Nigeria as her partner shuttles between Dubai and Nigeria.