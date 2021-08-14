‘If Money Is Your Only Problem, Thank God’ – Olamide

Popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji, has said that people who their only problem is money should thank God.

The “Rock” crooner took to his Twitter page on Saturday to state this.

In his words:

“People have real life issues money can’t solve. Do thank God if na money be your problem, you get hope,” he wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls the YBNL label head cum Empire artist opened up recently about how life in the ghetto made him hustle hard to achieve all that he has now achieved as an artist.

“Surviving was hard. Bariga was not far from the other slums you see across the world, from Mumbai to New York and London – life in the ghetto is almost always the same everywhere,” he said.