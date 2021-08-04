Ini Edo Debunks Rumors Of Sleeping With Akpabio, Oba Elegushi

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has officially debunked the rumors that she is sleeping with Godswill Akpabio and Oba Elegushi.

The rumors went round after popular Instagram blogger, Gist lover alleged that the movie star and filmmaker is sexually involved with Akpabio and Oba Elegushi.

Gist lover further claimed that Ini Edo might soon become the third wife of Oba Elegushi.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday evening, Ini Edo has this to say:

“It is hard to understand or comprehend or accept that narcissist are such cold blooded beings..people who derive pleasure in throwing labels at people without getting their facts right.

Accusing people falsely is an attempt at destroying that persons life. I have had to deal with these caliber of people from the minute I got into lime light and I’ve learnt to live with it..but the truth is ..you may be destroying the lives of other people in an attempt to destroy mine.

You choose to ignore the HUSTLE and focus on things only you imagine in your head and you sell it to gullible people like you to buy…This is not a war you want with me….Trust me…”