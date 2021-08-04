Matawalle Officially Registers As Member Of APC

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has officially registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and received his membership card.

Governor Matawalle received his membership card on Wednesday at his polling unit in Maradun South 001.

Two former governors of the state, Senator Ahmad Bakura and Mahmud Shinkafi as well as two former deputies Ibrahim Muhammad and Muktar Anka witnessed the collection of his (Matawalle) membership card.

Addressing the mammoth crowd shortly after receiving his membership card, Matawalle stated that the registration and revalidation exercise in the state is aimed at giving equal opportunity to all party members at all levels as prescribed in the party constitution.

He stated that the development will allow internal democracy to thrive in the state to ensure party structures that will produce good leaders for the party.

The governor also expressed satisfaction with the turnout of APC party faithful at the registration centres predicting that the party will draw over two million people in the state during the stipulated period.