Insecurity: UniJos Suspends Academic Activities, Closes Hostels

In the wake of insecurity in Jos and its environs, the Management of the University of Jos (UniJos) has suspended all academic activities in the institution till further notice.

The Registrar of the university, Mr. Monday Danjem unveiled this development in a statement on Friday in Jos.

Danjem stated that the decision to suspend academic activities and shut hostels arrived at the end of the meeting between management and the Committee of Deans, Directors, and Provost of the institution on Friday, August 20.

“The insecurity in Jos, which led to the imposition of dusk-to-dawn curfew has affected the academic activities and forced the university to suspend its second-semester examinations for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Also Read: Plateau Killings: UNIJOS Suspends Second-Semester Exams

“Students of the university continued to experience attacks from hoodlums, a situation that has led to the death of some of our students.

“Consequently, the management of the university, after an emergency meeting with the Committee of Deans, Directors and Provost on Friday, ordered the suspension all academic activities in the university until further notice.

“Management has also directed the closure of all students hostels until further notice

“The decision, which is in best interest and for the safety of our students, is subject to ratification by the Senate of the University,” Danjem said.