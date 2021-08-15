‘Justice Must Be Swift’ — Buhari Condemns ‘Heinous’ Attack On Travellers In Plateau

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent attack on travellers in Plateau state.

According to reports, at least 22 people were confirmed dead, while 14 others sustained injuries when suspected hoodlums attacked some buses conveying worshippers on their way to Ondo state.

President Buhari while describing the attack as a “wicked” assault in a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, expressed that efforts must go towards ensuring that the victims get justice quickly.

“The Presidency condemns the attack earlier Saturday on travellers from a religious event in Bauchi, passing through Jos, the Plateau State Capital and regrets the reported deaths of at least twenty-two persons with several others injured in that ambush on their travelling party,” the statement reads.

“It is widely known that Plateau State has been one of the states affected by herder-farmer clashes, which have, in a significant way, been curtailed following the intense peace-building efforts of the administration of Governor Simon Lalong.

Also Read: Many Killed As Gunmen Open Fire On Travellers In Jos

“However, to be clear, this is not an agriculturalist-on-pastoralist confrontation – but rather a direct, brazen and wickedly motivated attack on members of a community exercising their rights to travel freely and to follow the faith of their choosing.

“With the evident preparedness of their attackers, it is clear this was a well-conceived and prearranged assault on a known target, location and religious persuasion of the travellers not an opportunist ambush.

“The Presidency offers condolences to the families of the victims and continues to liaise closely with the local authorities – including security, the police, and governmental agencies. These kinds of attacks on our country’s citizens are unacceptable, heinous, and stand in complete contradiction to the teachings of the great religions of our nation.

“The Presidency stands steadfast with both Christians and Muslims at this time in condemnation of this latest attack and expects and insists that justice is swiftly – but fairly – delivered to the perpetrators.”