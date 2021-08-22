Lagos COVID-19 Related Deaths Hit 506 – Commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has expressed that the number of persons in the state that died from COVID-19 related complications had increased to 506.

Abayomi stated this through his Facebook account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi on Sunday, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Aug. 20.

He stated that 11 people died from COVID-19 related complications on the reported day, increasing the state’s fatality figure from the virus to 506.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that deaths recorded between Aug. 1 to Aug. 20, accounted for 122 out of the 506 total deaths recorded in the state, since the beginning of the pandemic.

The 11 deaths recorded on Aug. 20, represented the second-highest number of daily deaths recorded in the state, as the state had earlier recorded 13 deaths on Aug.10.

Abayomi disclosed that the state recorded 239 new COVID-19 infections out of the 2,750 tests conducted on Friday, bringing the state’s total infections to 70,563.

The commissioner also said 4,387 people with active COVID-19 cases were receiving treatment under the state’s home-based care.

He added that 227 COVID-19 infected patients were being managed at the state’s isolation centres.

According to him, 60,716 of the infected persons had so far recovered in communities, while 4,716 recovered in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

The commissioner added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic, stood at 662,826.