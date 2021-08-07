Messi Holds News Conference At Camp Nou On Sunday

Lionel Messi will appear at a news conference at Camp Nou on Sunday, FC Barcelona announced on Saturday.

The Argentine forward is widely expected to join the French side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the coming days after FC Barcelona said they could not afford to retain him.

The 34-year-old Messi is likely to share his perspective of the departure that has stunned world football.

His contract expired at the end of June and both parties had agreed on fresh terms, only for FC Barcelona to announce the bombshell news on Thursday.

The Spanish club said they could not proceed due to “financial and structural obstacles”.