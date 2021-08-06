No Set Date For Removal Of Subsidy – Petroleum Ministry

Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, has stated that there is currently no set date for petrol subsidy removal.

Sylva stated this on Thursday while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The Minister pointed out that the government is being considerate of citizens.

“I cannot give you a date for now. But the Vice President is actually leading the efforts and very soon, we will tell Nigerians what date the removal of subsidy will kick in.”

Also Read: Subsidy: Nigeria’s Economy’ll Move Forward With Deregulation, Says Sylva

He stated that the government is also making efforts to put structures in place to cushion the effect of the eventual subsidy removal.

“We must be considerate of our people; you cannot say because you have the muscle, box everybody down in the room. So, what we are saying is that before doing this, we need to put some structures in place so that the impact on the people can be minimized. We are trying to create an alternative that is cheaper and more affordable.

“We also think that there should be some palliatives,” the minister added.