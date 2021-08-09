Reps Minority Leader Counters Colleagues On Demand For Secondus’ Resignation

The minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu has countered the demand for the resignation of Uche Secondus as chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that the party’s caucus in the lower legislative chamber had asked Secondus to resign his position “immediately.”

However, in a statement issued on Monday, Elumelu stated that the online meeting is a “breach of established procedure.”

“The attention of the Minority Caucus, particularly members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives, have been drawn to news reports purporting to be the intervention and outcome of an online meeting of the PDP Caucus in the House regarding the current leadership challenge within the party,” the statement reads.

“If such a meeting held, it was without the knowledge of the leadership of the Minority Caucus, and therefore in breach of established procedure.”

Elumelu asked members of the PDP in the green chamber to “exercise caution and patience”, adding that the different organs of the party are working to resolve the challenges confronting the PDP.