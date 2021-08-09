BREAKING: I Won’t Resign, Says Secondus

Embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has declared he will not resign.

He stated that the minority calling for his resignation should come clean on his offence.

The PDP National chairman broke his silence in a statement in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Ike Abonyi

The statement reads: “The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said that he will not resign his position.

“Prince Secondus said in a short statement from his media office that nothing so far warrants his resignation from the party position and those tiny minority calling for his resignation should come clean and tell party members across the country his offence why he should resign.

“He said he will remain focussed and committed to the ideals of the party which he swore to protect and defend upon his election to lead this great party 44 months ago.”