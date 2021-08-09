Why Security Operatives Are At Our National Secretariat – APC

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that the police surrounded the headquarters of the ruling party because of a security report.

Secretary to the APC National Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe stated this while addressing newsmen on Monday.

The party’s secretariat was occupied by armed security operatives on Monday.

“We were privileged to receive a security report and as you are aware, we have the presence of police and all the security agencies here; it is a proactive measure to protect lives and property,” Akpanudoedehe said.

“The police are here to strengthen the security for the leadership of the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC. Whenever you have a security situation report, you take precautions to protect lives and property.

“APC cannot be embarrassed because we are the national government; therefore we take measures to forestall any negative happenings.

“We have a security report, and you can’t expect us to call thugs to defend the national secretariat. The right thing to do is to inform the police and the State Security Service (SSS) and that is what we have done.”