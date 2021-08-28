“Silly People,” Actor Mike Ezuruonye Blasts Trolls Who Accused Him Of Scamming

Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye, appears to have had enough of trolls accusing him of using his platform to scam his unsuspecting fans of their hard-earned money.

The actor, who has had clashes with fans including popular Nigerian director, Kunle Afolayan regarding fraudulent activities in his name, took to his Instagram page to drag trolls who won’t stop addressing him as a scammer.

Read Also: Fraud Saga: ‘Your Apology Is An Epistle Laced With Pride’ – Mike Ezuruonye Slams Kunle Afolayan

He wrote:

“To all those silly Women who have been severally explained to that it ain’t me but IMPOSTORS who scammed them and they go further Trolling I, my family members, my friends, their KIds, I mean Children?? with steady Insults? ..Kaii, I’m done having Compassion for you stupid lot, explaining sh!t …How much Una get wey I wan scam una F#UK ALL OF YOU. Talk rubbish, I will clap back. I”M NOW OUT FOR YOU OLDS FREEKY IDIOTS”