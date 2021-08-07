‘The Wickedness Of Church Made Me Dine With Hushpuppi’ – Daddy Freeze

Controversial media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze has revealed why he was hobnobbing with Hushpuppi.

According to the on-air personality cum Free The Sheeple convener, the church of Christ did not stand by him in his trying times. Hence, he answered Hushpuppi’s call.

Read Also: Tithing Is A Curse For Christians – Daddy Freeze

In his words:

“I wish the love that people like Bobrisky, have shown me, if I had gotten it from the church – sorry I said Bobrisky – Hushpuppi, would I? If the church stood by me in trying times, would I have even answered Hushpuppi when he called me and said he had a cab to come and pick me to take me to meet him where he was? Would I have answered? We have built a church of God that has become a house of Satan.”