Ultimate Love Couple, Iyke and Theresa Split After Engagement

Ultimate Love couple, Iyke and Theresa have gone their separate ways.

Their separation was announced by Theresa in a short Instagram post.

“I’m sorry to all Iykeresa lovers and believers but we’ve decided to go our separate ways which we believe is best for us. We hope you respect our decision as we forge ahead with our lives and careers. 🙏❤️,” she wrote.

This separation comes just three months after the public engagement of the reality TV stars during which Iyke proposed to Theresa on her 25th birthday on May 19, 2021 as fans watched on Instagram Live.

Iyke and Theresa were the first runner-up of the maiden edition of Ultimate Love reality show.