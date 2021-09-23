APC Postpones State Congresses To October 16

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the postponement of its state congresses.

This was contained in a notice issued on Wednesday by John Akpanudoedehe, national secretary of the APC caretaker committee.

He stated that the state congresses will now be held on October 16.

Also Read: APC NEC December Resolution Grants Waiver To All New Party Entrants

“The APC has rescheduled nationwide State congresses to Saturday, 16th October, 2021,” the secretary said.

“An updated timetable/schedule of activities and guidelines for the conduct of the state congresses will be released to the public in due course.”

The State congresses were earlier scheduled to hold on the 2nd of October.