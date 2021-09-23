Man Utd Crash Out Of League Cup

West Ham gained revenge for Sunday’s Premier League defeat against Manchester United by knocking their hosts out of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford.

Manuel Lanzini’s ninth-minute effort, proved enough to take David Moyes’ men into the last 16.

Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood were introduced in the second half, however, they could not swing the game the home side’s way.

Three times in the final five minutes the visitors should have wrapped up victory, but Andriy Yarmolenko, Mark Noble and Jarrod Bowen all failed to hit the target.