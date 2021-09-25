Aston Villa Inflict Loss On Manchester United At Old Trafford

Aston Villa stunned Old Trafford faithfuls on Saturday with a solid victory against Manchester United.

In a match that saw many missed chances, the final minutes produced a perfect twist.

Defender, Kortney Hause had put Villa ahead with a powerful header two minutes from the end of normal time. However, the defender handled inside the box to present Manchester United with a lifeline.

However, Bruno Fernandes blazed high over the bar in front of the Stretford End as United’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end.