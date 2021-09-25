Aston Villa Inflict Loss On Manchester United At Old Trafford

Olayemi Oladotun
Aston Villa Inflict Loss On Manchester United At Old Trafford
Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Aston Villa stunned Old Trafford faithfuls on Saturday with a solid victory against Manchester United. 

In a match that saw many missed chances, the final minutes produced a perfect twist.

Defender, Kortney Hause had put Villa ahead with a powerful header two minutes from the end of normal time. However, the defender handled inside the box to present Manchester United with a lifeline.

However, Bruno Fernandes blazed high over the bar in front of the Stretford End as United’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end.

