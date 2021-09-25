Don’t Treat Celebrities Better Than Your Friends – Reno Omokri

Controversial author and lawyer, Reno Omokri, has advised people to show their friends more love than they show celebrities.

The former presidential aide took to his Instagram page to dish out the piece of advice.

In his words:

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s jersey can cost up to $120, yet you will still buy it, because you love Ronaldo. But when your friends sell stuff at only $10 you beg them for a free product. Who needs the money between a billionaire like Ronaldo and your friend? Don’t treat people who don’t know you exist better than your friends. Real love is shown by loving the people that you know and interact with, not by showering affection on celebrities that you fantasise over. Let your disposable income circulate amongst your friends and family, not your celebrities and crushes!”