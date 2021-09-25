Rapper Ycee Slams Troll

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ycee, refused to spare a troll who took to his Twitter mentions to tell him that he is no longer a pop star and no one is interested in his music anymore.

The troll with the handle @PrettyboiDante1 wrote:

“You fell off”

Slamming the troll in reply, Ycee wrote:

“You’ve never been up before. So imma take my chances a million times over yours, RoadRunnaDeji.”

Read Also: Rapper Ycee Cuts Off His Dreads

The phrase “you fell off” is commonly used on Twitter to troll artists. Information Nigeria recalls that popular singer Simi was recently trolled on the app with the same phrase. However, she also did not spare the troll as she tweeted back, “your papa wey no fall off, where e dey rn?”