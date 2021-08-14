A Wife Is To Be Subject To Her Husband ‘In All Things’ – Reno Omokri

Controversial author, Reno Omokri, has said that he fully aligns with Bishop Oyedepo’s position that a wife is to be subject to her husband in all things.

The lawyer and former presidential shared his opinion on his Instagram page.

“I fully align with Bishop David Oyedepo’s position that a wife is to be subject to her husband. Not in most things, but in ALL things. This may not be popular, but it is Scriptural-Ephesians 5:22. This is also why I have counselled (and been insulted for it) that unless a woman has seen a man when he is angry, she should think twice before marrying him.

It is not compulsory to abide by this to be a wife. But it is compulsory to abide by this to be a follower of Christ. As Christ followers, our guide is not prevailing social mores, which change with the times. Our only guide is Scripture-2 Timothy 3:16.

Read Also: How To Have A Successful Relationship: Reno Omokri Advises

As I have previously said, feminism cannot coexist with Christ following. You either choose to follow Christ, or feminism. You cant choose both. “No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other”-Matthew 6:24,” he wrote.