Manchester City Defeat Chelsea At Stamford Bridge, Ends Unbeaten Run

Defender champion, Manchester City produced a brilliant display to beat Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus settled a tight affair when his 53rd-minute effort took a touch off Jorginho to beat Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

Jesus almost added a second when Thiago Silva cleared his effort off the line while Aymeric Laporte should have scored but somehow slid a shot wide from inside the six-yard box.

Mendy also produced two crucial saves from the excellent Jack Grealish.

With this result, City handed the Champions League holders their first defeat of the season.