Why My Marriage With Funke Akindele Can’t Crash – JJC Skillz

Filmmaker and rapper, Abdulrasheed Bello, alias JJC Skillz, has revealed what keeps his marriage strong to Funke Akindele despite the increase in celebrity marriage crashes in recent days.

Read Also: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary

Speaking in a recent interview, JJC Skillz said, “No secret to our union oh. It is just love and sacrifices like every other couple out there. We are one of the celebrated celebrity couples out there. It is lovely and we hope it inspires more people to believe in love and work to keep Gods union. For those experiencing marital challenges, my advice to them is to love your spouse like your sibling or parents. Two is now one. So forgive and forget and take it a day at a time.”