If You Rush Into Marriage, You Will Rush Out Like I Did – Funke Akindele

Popular Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has opened up about her previous marriage.

According to the accomplished movie star, she rushed into her first marriage due to societal pressure which is why she couldn’t stay in it.

The award winning actress spoke about this with Chude Jideonwo in a recent interview.

She said:

“I have never addressed this issue but I will do now to encourage ladies that are pressured to get married. Please calm down and take your time because if you rush in, you rush out. That is the lesson learn. I just wanted to get married then, have children because I was being pressurized by society, here and there and then it didn’t work out and ended in a bad way.”