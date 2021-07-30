I Wish I Can Spend Money Without Working — Actress Funke Akindele

Nollywood star actress, Funke Akindele Bello has desired to spend without working.

The movie star and filmmaker took to her Instagram Stories to state this.

According to the mother of two, even when she feels like, she must not give up.

The multiple award-winning actress wrote:

“I wish I can stop working and just have money to be spending 🤔🤔 The hustle is real!! You just have to go for it!! Must not give up even I feel like”

Information Nigeria recalls the actress was over the moon with excitement when her blockbuster cinema movie, ‘Omo Ghetto’ released in December 2020 became the highest-grossing movie of the year.