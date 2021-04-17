Funke Akindele Acquires Brand New SUV

Popular Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele Bello has acquired a brand new SUV car for herself.

The actress’s husband, film director and rapper Abdul Rasheed Bello, alias JJC Skillz, took to his Instagram page to share the video clip showing the actress signing the papers to acquire the new whip at Amen Estate, Lagos.

“Hard work pays my darling. Congratulations for your new ride. Thank you to all the jenifan @amen_estate_lagos & @sceneonepd @omoghettothesaga And every single supporter. 🙌🏾 God bless and uplift you“, he wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls the mother of twins spoke on how respect is very important no matter who is involved because she was looked down on during her early days in the industry.

Watch the video HERE