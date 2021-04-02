Those Who Looked Down On Me Must Be Regretting It Now: Funke Akindele

Nigerian star actress, Funke Akindele has shared her take on pride and how it makes people lose out on opportunities because they have looked down on people they thought would never be able to achieve success.

The movie star and filmmaker also used her story as an example to those who look down on others by saying that those who looked down on her in the past now regret doing so.

Read Also: I Am Not Recognized With Face Masks On – Funke Akindele

In her words:

“Don’t look down on anyone!! They will surely be the next big thing!!Those who looked down on me back then will surely be like *had I known*Don’t stop supporting peeps even when some are ungrateful. Just know how & when to draw the line.We are all on earth for a purpose!”

See her full post below: