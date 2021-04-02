Don Jazzy Reacts To Rumors That He Is Broke

Veteran record music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, alias Don Jazzy has reacted to rumors that he is broke.

The Mavin Records founder and award winning hitmaker touched on the rumors during the first part of his Black Box interview episode with Ebuka Obi Uchendu on Bounce Radio Live.

The producer cum musician also reacted to the rumors that he is living in a rented apartment by saying that he does not care.

In his words:

“I have several houses but this one I like more. Besides I already saw moving around the house in the morning. I didn’t want them to go and report the story the way I won’t like. Because I have been staying there for about a month or two.

As I saw those people moving around in the morning with cameras and by evening I had not seen any news I just said lemme just kuku post my house jeje before they will come and talk one long story. I don’t want wahala.

I’m not one of those people who are big on…you can’t use house to buga me. I have a lot of investments with like N300M to N400M than to use it for a house. Business-wise I have a lot of investments that money is going to do better than buying a house

I’m not one of those people who care about the ‘do you have a house’ conversation. Yes, I moved from a rented house to my new house. I don’t understand. So what I’m broke? So what? Na you dey feed me abi I don beg you for food?”

Watch the video HERE