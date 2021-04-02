I Used To Sell Akara In Lagos – Don Jazzy

Veteran record music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, alias Don Jazzy has revealed that he used to sell akara in Lagos.

The ace award winning hitmaker opened up about his childhood and teenage years during his Black Box interview with Ebuka Obi Uchendu on Bounce Radio Live.

The first episode of the three-part interview premiered on Thursday, April 1st.

The Mavin Records founder and philanthropist told Ebuka that he grew up in Ajegunle and later moved to Egbeda in Lagos state at the age of 11.

It was during their stay in Egbeda that he assisted his mother with selling akara and pap in front of their house.

In his words:

“My growing up was amazing, beautiful. I grew up in two places, Ajegunle and Egbeda. First, Ajegunle, I was born in Ajegunle. I moved to Egbeda when I was about 11 years old.

My memories of Ajegunle includes four or five things. School, which was primary school; come back home, follow my dad to the farm, which was at the back of the house, then come back in the night, join my mum who sells akara in the front of the house. Then in the morning my brother and I will walk to go and carry agidi.

We used to go and carry it from the woman that my mother ordered it from. They used to make it early in the morning; so, it is hot and still like pap. We will bring it back home before it turns to agidi (like eko) then we go to school. So, it was school, church, farm, and music.”

Watch the video HERE